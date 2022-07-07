The president has commissioned 45 new metro mass buses to improve public transport in the city

Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the buses procured by the Metro Mass Transit Ltd at an event on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The 45 buses are the first batch of a total of 100 buses procured from Belgium

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, commissioned 45 VDL Intercity buses to improve public transport in Accra and its environs.

Some of the metro mass buses commissioned on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Source: Facebook/@Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe

Source: Facebook

The president posted on Facebook that the buses have been procured for use by the Metro Mass Transit Ltd and are the first batch of 100 expected to arrive in Ghana from Belgium.

President Akufo-Addo said at the commissioning event that the buses would provide the country with an opportunity to boost the capacity of the public transportation system.

"The presence of an efficient transportation system is a vital contributor to the growth of the economy, and, as President of the Republic, I have made it a priority to re-launch the Metro Mass Transport system throughout the regional capitals through sustained investments in infrastructure and services," he said.

As part of the deal, the Belgian Government will provide technical assistance and training of drivers and maintenance staff and operational support to the Metro Mass company.

President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana and the Kingdom of Belgium have a long-standing relationship that has transitioned into many strategic partnerships in key sectors of the economy, in particular in the road transport services sector.

He recalled that under former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration, some 513 VDL intercity buses were supplied to Metro Mass Transit Ltd through the Belgian Government's concessionary financing.

"I am informed that the Belgian Government is extending yet another concessionary financing for the acquisition of some fifty (50) buses every year for the next five years to augment further the fleet of the company. This is truly timely, and I urge all players to work assiduously, as we seek to revamp fully the operations of MMTL," he said.

President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the neglect and mishandling of public assets, which, unfortunately, has eaten into Ghana's social fabric and represents an enormous drain on national resources.

He urged the Board and Management of the state transport company to ensure that the new buses were well-maintained.

Ghana targets e-vehicles and gas-powered buses for public transportation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Deputy Transport Minister Frederick Obeng Adom has said Ghana was working to introduce e-vehicles and gas-powered buses for public transport.

He said the move is part of Ghana's energy transition plan and critical interventions that are expected to set the tone for the gradual decarbonisation of road transport.

"We are also working assiduously to introduce the first-ever battery-powered electric buses and gas-powered buses for public transportation," he said Thursday, March 31, 2022.

