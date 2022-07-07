The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has denied knowledge about the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral project

The PPA made the disclosure in a response to opposition MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had requested procurement information on the project

The MP said the PPA's response is not only telling of the flagrant abuse of public procurement laws in the cathedral project but also indicts Akufo-Addo's administration

Ghana's Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has denied knowledge about the controversial National Cathedral project being constructed by Ribade Company Limited.

National Cathedral project site in Accra. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa

Source: Facebook

Responding to a request for information on procurement approval for the project by opposition MP Samuel Okukdzeto Ablakwa, the PPA said it holds no such data.

"Please be informed that the Public Procurement Authority holds no information relating to the construction of the National Cathedral by Ribade Company Ltd," sections of the PPA response to the North Tongu MP read.

PPA responds to Okudzeto Ablakwa's request for infomation on National Cathedral. Source: UGC/ PPA

Source: UGC

Mr Ablakwa, one of the fiercest critics of the project, requested the procurement information under the Right to Information Act.

The PPA is by law the foremost regulatory body responsible for the effective implementation of the law on procurement in Ghana's public sector. The Authority is mandated to ensure transparency in public procurement and remove possible instances of graft.

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday, the opposition MP said the recklessness in the project's construction has assumed "sinful levels".

The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at $400 million. Although almost $25 million of public funds have sunk into it, many believe not much progress has been achieved.

"Section 14(2)(e) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) is unambiguous that state-owned enterprises to the extent that they utilise public funds are subject to Act 663.

"It is also instructive to note that Section 14(1)(a) of Act 663 makes clear that Ghana's procurement laws apply once the project is financed in whole or in part from public funds," Mr Ablakwa stated.

He said the disclosure by the PPA is yet another example of the flagrant breach of public procurement law under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

