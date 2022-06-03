A man whose name is yet to be confirmed has been arrested by the Ghana Police after he sent his daughter to a herbalist called Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr to be used for a money ritual.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video that was shared on the Facebook handle of the Ghanaian herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo who secretly informed the police to arrest the man indicated the suspect had returned from abroad and fallen into financial difficulty.

"For the love of money, this man brought his own daughter to me as a traditional herbalist to kill this girl in exchange of money rituals for him. I failed him and surprised him by inviting the Police for him. Next time, he won't dare a Traditional Herbalist who is a Military man and a Chief," he said.

Photos from the herbalist's house Photo credit: @nanaaduboafojnr/Facebook

Source: Twitter

The suspect has been arrested by the police at Oyibi KON Divisional Area as investigations begin.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some comments from Ghanaians who watched the video posted by Nana Adu-Boafo

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Justina Uloaku said:

You see why I love you so much. You are Great man. The Great Son of the Sun. Keep the good work Nana

Paulson Eyram Brownfield indicated:

If Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr had told him he doesn't do money rituals, the man would have taken his daughter elsewhere to be killed. God bless you Sir for saving this innocent girl's life.

Agnes Dzaka

God bless you.I know you wouldn't do it.The man doesn't know you.zIt is good you called the police on him otherwise who knows where else he might take her.He should be judged as a murderer.

Click here to watch the video

Source: YEN.com.gh