Nii Saban Atsen VII, the respected Dzaasetse of Osu Kinkawe, privately known as Nicholas Nii Saban Tettehfio, has passed away.

The funeral of the revered Osu traditional ruler, who died in May 2025, will be held from April 23, 2026, to April 24, 2026

Nii Saban Atsen VII's legacy includes significant milestones for the Osu community, fostering both tradition and global connectivity

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Nii Saban Atsen VII, the Osu Kinkawe Dzaasetse, known in private life as Nicholas Nii Saban Tettehfio, has passed away.

His passing has brought profound mourning to the GaDangme people, especially the Osu state.

Nii Saban Atsen VII, Osu Kinkanwe Dzaasetse, is dead; funeral and burial details emerge. Photo credit: @osu_mantseofficial

Source: Instagram

After his passing on May 29, 2025, Nii Saban Atsen VII, the Osu Traditional Council, has released details of his funeral and burial ceremony.

The wake keeping will be held on April 23, 2026 and April 24, 2026, at the Osu Mantse Palace forecourt. The two-day wake-keeping is expected to bring several people from Osu, dignitaries and other royals from various traditional councils.

The funeral will be held on April 25, 2026, where his remains will be laid to rest, ensuring that he will forever remain a part of the cultural fabric of Osu.

The funeral will be held at the Adu Kpono, Plamano, Kinkawe Osu.

Who is Nii Saban Atsen VII

Nicholas Nii Saban Tettehfio, as he is known in private life, was born on August 8, 1953. He became a core member of the Osu king makers when he was appointed and sworn in as Osu Kinkawe Dzaasetse.

Nii Saban Atsen VII was instrumental in several traditional milestones of the Osu people.

One of such notable happenings was when he, together with Osu Wurlomo Klottey, crowned the first Osu GaDangme American, His Majesty Jeroboam Yah Nii Armah Blackwell, also known as Yahu Blackwell, as Osu Noryaa Mantse.

This crowning was not just a milestone for the monarchy; it signified an embrace of global connectivity while still rooted deeply in cultural legacy, enhancing the leadership for future development within the Osu State.

Nii Saban Atsen VII left behind his wife, Mrs Doris Naa Oyoo Tettehfio, and their three children: Sandra Naa Ayikailey Tettehfio, James Nii Armah Tettehfio, and Williams Nii Ayi Tettehfio.

His passing leaves a significant void in the community he served for so long. According to his family, Nii Saban Atsen VII will be remembered not only as a leader but also as a cornerstone of the Osu community’s strength and resilience.

Source: YEN.com.gh