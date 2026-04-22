Sprinter passenger buses like 311 CDI, 313 CDI, 316 CDI and 419 CDI are widely used for transport business in Ghana

Prices differ based on engine strength, seating capacity and whether the vehicle is foreign used or locally used

The Sprinter continues to dominate commercial transport due to its durability and strong road performance

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has become one of the most reliable vehicles for commercial transport in Ghana, widely used for trotro services, school buses and company shuttles.

Full breakdown of Sprinter bus prices in Ghana for the trotro and shuttle business. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik

Source: Getty Images

Across major cities and highways, the Sprinter bus is a common sight, largely because it combines capacity, strength and long-term durability.

For many transport operators, choosing the right model is just as important as knowing how much it will cost.

Among the most popular models in Ghana is the 311 CDI, known for its balance between fuel efficiency and performance.

It is often used for short to medium distance routes and remains one of the most affordable entry points into the Sprinter market.

Slightly above it is the 313 CDI, which offers a bit more power and is preferred by drivers who operate on busier or longer routes.

The 316 CDI is another widely used option, recognised for its stronger engine and ability to handle heavier passenger loads without struggling on long journeys.

For operators looking for even more power and durability, models like the 419 CDI and 519 CDI stand out.

These are commonly used for long-distance travel and high-demand routes due to their higher engine capacity and improved performance.

Prices of sprinter buses across models

In terms of pricing, foreign used Sprinter buses dominate the market in Ghana. Models like the 311 CDI and 313 CDI, usually from around 2008 to 2013, can be found within the range of GH₵220,000 to GH₵320,000 depending on condition and seating configuration.

Newer versions, especially the 316 CDI and 419 CDI from around 2013 to 2017, often sell between GH₵300,000 and GH₵450,000.

Higher-end models, such as the 519 CDI, which are built for heavier commercial use, can go beyond GH₵500,000 when in very good condition or with updated interiors.

These are not as common as the smaller engine variants but are gaining attention among operators focused on long-distance transport.

Locally used Sprinter buses are also available at lower prices, sometimes starting from around GH₵120,000.

However, their condition varies significantly, and many buyers take extra care before making a decision, especially when the vehicle has already been heavily used for commercial work.

That sentiment reflects why the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter continues to dominate Ghana’s transport sector.

Its ability to handle rough roads, carry more passengers and still deliver consistent performance makes it a preferred option for many.

While prices continue to rise due to import costs and demand, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter remains one of the most dependable vehicles for anyone looking to build or grow a transport business in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh analyses how much a new Pragya costs in Ghana in 2026 as commercial transport becomes increasingly popular. Image credit: Tuatuagye

Source: UGC

Prices of Pragya Tricycle in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the current prices of Pragya, commonly used in Ghana as a means of transportation.

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still see the motor king business as a reliable way to earn

Source: YEN.com.gh