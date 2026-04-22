Kevin Taylor has fulfilled his promise to a street hawker who went viral for selling sachet water at a lower price compared to others

In a video, the young Mary Appiah received a generous financial package from the US-based NDC activist for her deeds

Many Ghanaians have gone online to commend Kevin Taylor for his massive donation to the Accra-based street hawker

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Controversial US-based Ghanaian media journalist and NDC activist Kevin Baidoo Ekow Taylor has courted attention following his latest generous financial gesture to Mary Appiah, a young Accra-based street hawker.

Kevin Taylor gifts street hawker Gh₵5000 for selling sachet water at 50 pesewas, unlike her colleagues. Photo source: Loud Silence Media, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

On April 2, 2026, the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) announced an upward revision of sachet water prices, which would officially take effect on April 6, 2026.

In a public statement, the associations attributed the increase to the global shortage of polymers and rising costs driven by the ongoing conflict in Iran, which has significantly affected production.

However, GPMA and NASPAWAP later suspended the planned price adjustment following an intervention by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, led by Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

Despite the group's decision, some traders and hawkers increased the prices of their sachet water, with some being sold as high as GH₵1 instead of the previous price, 50 pesewas.

Mary Appiah, on the other hand, went viral on social media after she refused to follow in the footsteps of her colleagues and maintained the 50 pesewa price for sachet water.

In an interview with Joy News, she boldly defended her decision to sell water at 50 pesewas despite criticism from others in the trade.

She stated that while some individuals insulted her for charging less, she remained focused on what worked for her business.

According to her, selling at 70 pesewas may bring higher profit per sachet, but many sellers end up carrying their goods around all day without enough customers.

She explained that by keeping her price at 50 pesewas, she attracts more buyers, sells faster, and keeps her business moving.

The viral video got the attention of Kevin Taylor, who commended the young hawker and announced his intention to support a sachet water seller with a generous donation of 5,000 cedis.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor promising to donate money to the sachet water seller is below:

Kevin Taylor gifts sachet water seller GH₵5,000

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Kevin Taylor fulfilled his promise to Mary as he donated money to support her business.

In a video shared by Loud Silence Media on their official Facebook page, the pure water seller was accompanied to the office of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission Elikem Kotoko.

During their meeting, Mary opened up about her struggles and plans for the future.

Nana Yaa Brefo shows off the Hyundai Elantra gift from Kevin Taylor after she announced her Uber job in the US. Photo source: Nana Yaa Brefo, With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media

Source: TikTok

She also shared details about her personal life and how she relocated to Accra in search of better opportunities.

Mary was later gifted GH₵5,000 and expressed her gratitude to Kevin Taylor, with whom she spoke on the phone.

The Facebook video of Mary Appiah being gifted GH₵5,000 by Kevin Taylor is below:

Ghanaians hail Kevin Taylor for GH₵5000 gift

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

McReuben A Awini said:

"Headquarters Talk and Do. Kevin Taylor has changed more lives than the people that crucify him on a daily basis."

Bonbini Lawrence wrote:

"Kevin, you can't do it all, but you are trying your best. God richly bless you. Boss, don't forget your first wife o. I mean Liki soap."

Awurama K Sarbah commented:

"When it's your time, the Lord will use something simple for your breakthrough. God bless you Kevin Taylor."

Kevin Taylor gifts Nana Yaa Brefo car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor gifted Nana Yaa Brefo a new car for her Uber job after her public appeal for support in the US.

In a social media post, the Ghanaian media personality thanked the NDC activist and confirmed that she had received the gift.

Source: YEN.com.gh