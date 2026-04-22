Okyeame Kwame has caused a stir after he disclosed a running mate offer made by Alan Kyerematen of the United Party

In a video shared online, the award-winning singer, who stated how honoured he was, detailed why he had to turn them down

The statement from Okyeame Kwame has massively triggered Ghanaians on social media to share their varied opinions

Legendary rapper Kwame Nsiah-Apau, widely known as Okyeame Kwame, has disclosed a running mate offer received from a Ghanaian political party.

Okyeame Kwame discloses a running mate offer received from Alan Kyerematen's Unity Party. Image credit: Okyeame Kwame

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Okay FM, the artist said he was honoured when the founder of Unity Party, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, reached out to him to contest as his running mate in the 2024 election.

In the words of Okyeame Kwame, the political party claimed they had listed 10 indicators for which they were looking for in their running mate, but surprisingly, he was told he qualified.

The singer claimed he was excited about the offer, and so he told his mother about it, but she told him to pray about it.

According to Okyeame Kwame, he sought advice from people in the political field and decided to reject the offer.

“I was not ready, so I told them I was not mentally ready to take up such responsibility,” he said.

The Instagram video of Okyeame Kwame speaking about the offer is below:

Reactions to Okyeame Kwame’s Alan Kyerematen claim

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Okyeame Kwame disclosed his running mate offer from Alan Kyerematen.

Julius Caesar wrote:

I respect this man waaaa. His yes is yes, and no is no. And that comes with a lot of discipline, of which I pray God “grant” me that for the rest of my life.”

Oduro Ampofo wrote:

Kwame has always been a respected man. No side chick…you are great.”

Osei Sarpong wrote:

“Eii, the whole of Ghana and you are the only one who qualified?”

Kojobryt wrote:

"But technically, this choice wouldn't work; Alan should consider regional balance in all his selections in Ghana politics.”

Alan Kyerematen launches Unity Party

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen launched a new political party barely nine months after contesting in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

With the formation of this new political party, Alan Kyerematen sought to position himself as a viable option for Ghana's presidency in 2028.

The Movement for Change was initially formed to support Alan Kyerematen's independent presidential bid after cutting ties with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During the launch of UP, Boniface Abubakar, a former Member of Parliament for Madina on the ticket of the NPP, was announced as the inaugural chairman.

The YouTube video from the launch of Unity Party is below:

Okyeame Kwame appointed as the Feed Ghana Ambassador by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday. Image credit: Okyeame Kwame

Source: Facebook

Okyeame Kwame appointed as Feed Ghana ambassador

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame was appointed as the Feed Ghana Ambassador by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday.

Minister Eric Opoku announced the appointment during a meeting, noting that the rap pioneer would tour the country to mobilise support for the programme.

Okyeame Kwame expressed gratitude on Instagram, thanking President John Mahama and Minister Eric Opoku for entrusting him with the role and promising to deliver.

Source: YEN.com.gh