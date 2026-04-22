Ghanaian singer Francis Amo has spoken after he was released following a recent arrest linked to the Church of Pentecost

In a viral video, the outspoken minister confirmed that he was arrested, detailing what led to such an unexpected situation

The remarks from Francis Amo triggered massive reactions online, with some claiming he should have sought permission

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Popular Ghanaian singer Francis Amo has broken his silence after his recent arrest and release.

Francis Amo speaks after his arrest by the Church of Pentecost. Image credit: Francis Amo

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, reports emerged that the Minister had been detained by the Ghana Police Service over copyright issues.

The news was first shared by the popular Ghanaian journalist Frank Kwabena Owusu, who claimed Francis Amo was arrested in the early hours of Monday, April 20, 2026 and was later granted bail in the evening.

He alleged that the singer's ordeal stemmed from an alleged copyright infringement regarding a song believed to be owned by the Church of Pentecost.

Frank Kwabena further indicated that a certain Clifford, alongside two other elders of the Church of Pentecost, was responsible for the arrest of Francis Amo.

The Facebook post of the journalist announcing Francis Amo's arrest is below:

Francis Amo breaks silence on his arrest

In an on-call interview on Radio XYZ, Francis Amo confirmed his arrest and explained the circumstances that led to his apprehension.

According to the singer, about two weeks ago, he made a cover of a song, but unfortunately, he received a notice from the Church of Pentecost stating that the song belonged to them.

In the words of Francis Amo, he was invited by officers from the Accra Central Police Station for questioning; however, upon arrival, he was told, “he was under arrest”. The gospel minister claimed that after hours in police custody, he was granted bail.

“Two weeks ago, I made a cover of a song, but I was told by the Church of Pentecost that the singer was theirs. I was later invited by the police for questioning, only to get there to be told I am under arrest. But I was granted bail and released in the evening,” he said.

According to Francis Amo, the Church of Pentecost has agreed to settle the case amicably at home, given that the case has been withdrawn from the police station.

Speaking about the song involved, the singer stated that he had earlier sung the song titled “Ne Din Ne Jesus” as a form of praise during a program held by the church. However, he had an inner feeling to take it to another level.

“I was invited by the Church of Pentecost to sing the song in praise, but while I was ministering, I felt a different oil on the song, and that triggered me to produce a worship version. I felt the song needed to go to another level because its lyrics were very powerful. It had evangelism words, and I also have the capacity for that, so I went on to do that cover,” Francis Amo stated.

The gospel musician concluded that the song had been pulled down, and the case had been settled.

The TikTok video of Francis Amo speaking about his arrest is below;

Reactions after Francis Amo broke his silence

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Francis Amo spoke about his arrest linked to the Church of Pentecost, and below are some of the reactions.

The Missionary wrote:

“Honestly, Minister Francis Amo should have waited for copyright permission from the originators of the song, which is already in the public domain, registered by The Church of Pentecost. If anyone wants to do a cover of the original version, they should do the needful by contacting the originator of the source for any commercial purposes. Shalom Charis.”

Emefa wrote:

“The theme song was written by someone in the church, and the church took it and added it to their hymn. Therefore, if you want to make a cover with it, just consult the authority before cos there are rules and regulations which are attached to music. Thank you.”

Grace wrote:

“That is why I always pray for the upcoming gospel musicians to write their own songs. May God help all of them to write their songs.”

Dwene wo ho:

“Singing someone's song is different from recording it.”

Don Isaac wrote:

“But it's a copyright issue. So they should have sued him, and if he refuses to go, then the court will give a warrant for his arrest. I stand to be corrected.”

Kojo wrote:

“No one is against promoting songs in relation to the kingdom business. But there's a copyright law we must respect. Intellectual property can't be underestimated.”

Ghanaian singer Francis Amo released after his recent arrest by the Church of Pentecost. Image credit: Francis Amo

Source: Facebook

Coachella organisers sue Afrochella over copyright infringement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the organisers of the California music festival Coachella sued the Ghanaian music festival, Afrochella.

Goldenvoice claimed that the Ghana Afrobeats event attempted to patent 'Chella,' cybersquatting domain names, and encroached on the US market.

Aside from the restraining order on the Afrochella name, the lawsuit also sought $100,000 over the claims of cybersquatting a domain name.

Source: YEN.com.gh