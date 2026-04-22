Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has stated that it would be unrealistic for the current Mahama-led administration to complete all Agenda 111 hospital projects

He explained that while some facilities are at advanced stages, many remain in early phases, making full completion within a short period difficult

The Agenda 111 initiative, launched in 2021 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, aims to construct 111 hospitals to improve healthcare access in Ghana

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The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has disclosed that it would be unrealistic for the current administration led by President John Mahama to complete all the Agenda 111 hospital projects.

Speaking to Citi FM on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the Minister cited financial and practical constraints.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh replies former President Nana Akufo-Addo on request to complete the Agenda 111 projects. Photo credit: UGC

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He said that while the government remains committed to improving healthcare infrastructure, it must adopt a realistic approach to ongoing projects initiated by the previous administration led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The scale of the Agenda 111 initiative, coupled with the varying levels of completion at the time of transition, makes it difficult, Kwabena Akandoh claims, to achieve full completion within a short period.

Touching on the state of the projects, the Health Minister noted that while some of the hospitals are at advanced stages, others remain at early phases and will require significant time and resources to complete.

“If we say that we will be able to complete all the Agenda 111 projects, which are over 100, within one year or even four years, it is a lie. Let’s be realistic. I started saying this even in opposition, and you heard me loud and clear that there was no way we were going to complete these 111 hospitals within the timeframe the President gave us.”

The Agenda 111 initiative was launched under the Akufo-Addo administration in 2021.

It was conceived as a flagship programme aimed at addressing critical gaps in Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

The plan sought to construct 111 hospitals across districts, regional capitals, and specialised locations, with the goal of improving access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved areas.

Nana Akufo-Addo urges President John Mahama to complete the Agenda 111 hospitals. Photo credit: UGC.

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Akufo-Addo speaks on Agenda 111 hospitals

The Health Minister made these remarks amid former President Akufo-Addo’s call for the current government to complete the Agenda 111 hospital projects.

Speaking at the Kyebi Government Hospital’s centenary celebrations, organised by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional State over the weekend, the former President said that completing the hospitals would significantly enhance the quality of healthcare in Ghana.

He further cautioned against the politicisation of the country’s healthcare sector.

"We must also be honest, not every project was realised, not every project was completed. At some facilities, we reached advanced stages that could not be finished before our term ended. Agenda 111 must be continued. Continuity, not disruption, is how health systems succeed,” he said.

Health Minister warns doctors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Mintah Akandoh had warned that medical doctors who refuse postings to rural and underserved areas risk losing their placement.

He said the policy aims to address the persistent imbalance, with nearly half of Ghana’s doctors based in Greater Accra.

The Ministry vowed to reassign vacancies to doctors willing to serve in deprived communities as part of efforts to improve equitable healthcare delivery.

Source: YEN.com.gh