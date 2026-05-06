Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has melted hearts online as he celebrates his 50th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Yvonne Nduom

To mark this day, the founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) shared some adorable throwback photos flaunting his wife

Ghanaians have flooded social media to share congratulatory messages with Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife on their golden jubilee

Ghanaian businessman and the founder of Progressive People's Party, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, has marked his 50th anniversary with his wife, Yvonne Nduom.

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom turns heads with throwback photos as he celebrates his 50th anniversary with his wife. Image credit: Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the politician celebrated his marriage anniversary, and to mark the occasion, he shared some throwback photos with Yvonne Nduom.

In one of the photos, Paa Kwesi Nduom was seen in a black suit glued to his partner as they enjoyed a couple of moments together.

The photos have caught the attention of many observers, who admire the unique bond between the businessman and his beloved wife.

The Facebook post showing the throwback photos of Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife is below.

Reactions to Paa Kwesi and wife's anniversary

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom shared some throwback photos with his wife to mark their 50th anniversary.

Shadrach Quaye wrote:

“Bro had the afro before the Nkurumah. Truly inspiring, sir.”

Amoma Addo wrote:

“I tap into this, your blessing, which I know isn't an easy road...sir truly "barima b3y33bi ampa”

Joseph Kofi wrote:

“Eii, all your archives from your family's gallery. That's nice.”

Adel Asante wrote:

“Hw3 ni f33...hearty congratulations, Dr and Mrs Papa Kwesi Nduom.”

Bank of Ghana reportedly rules out restoring the licence of Paa Kwesi Nduom’s GN Bank. Image credit: Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

Source: UGC

Nduom’s bank licence ruled out by BOG

Meanwhile, in a report shared on Instagram by Angel TV on Friday, 6 February 2026, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) had reportedly ruled out restoring the licence of Paa Kwesi Nduom’s GN Bank.

The report came after rumours emerged that the central bank had reinstated the license of the bank.

In August 2019, the BoG revoked the operating licences of 23 savings and loans companies and finance houses, including GN Bank, as part of a clean-up of the country's financial sector.

The central bank determined that the bank was insolvent under Section 123 (4) of the Banks and SDIs Act, 2016 (Act 930).

Additionally, the central bank stated that GN reported a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of -61 per cent, which was significantly below the minimum regulatory requirement of 13 per cent.

Earlier in 2019, Paa Kwesi Nduom's bank was downgraded from a universal bank to a savings and loans company because it could not meet the new GH¢400 million minimum capital requirement. The BoG also observed governance failures that left GN Bank unable to meet its debt obligations to depositors and other creditors.

The Instagram post announcing that Paa Kwesi Nduom’s bank licence had been ruled out by the BOG is below:

Ndoum gets emotional over GN Bank collapse

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom nearly broke down in tears after he visited one of the numerous branches of the defunct GN Bank.

Touring the facilities, he could not believe the ruins of his properties, worth millions of cedis, and shared the clip online in an attempt to restore his business.

Source: YEN.com.gh