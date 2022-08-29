The traditional authority in Ashanti Region has given Oyerepa FM the green light to resume operations

This follows a formal apology by the station's managers to Manhyia Palace after a popular politician, Odike, made comments deemed insulting to the traditional authority

Akwasi Addai (Odike) had accused the traditional authority in the Ashanti Region of not doing enough to combat the harmful effects of illegal mining (galamsey) despite wielding enormous power

Manhyia Palace, the traditional authority in the Ashanti Region, has given the green light to a local radio station to resume operation after ordering the station to suspend operation earlier.

Manhyia suspended Oyerepa FM from broadcast after one of its panelists on a discussion programme made comments deemed insulting to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the revered leader of Asanteman.

However, after the station's managers formally apologised to the Manhyia palace through the Kumasi Traditional Council, the station got the green light to begin work.

According to a report by Starr FM, after a meeting between the Council, led by Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia, and the station's managers, on Monday, August 29, 2022, the issues were resolved.

Manhyia Orders Oyerepa Radio Station To Shut Down Over Galamsey Allegations

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the budding radio station in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, was ordered to shut down following popular politician Odike's allegations against traditional rulers in the region.

Akwasi Addai (Odike) had alleged that chiefs in the area were behind illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said that was why their destructive activities of galamsey were progressing in their backyard. Galamsey remains a menace in Ghana, destroying forests, vegetation and freshwater bodies.

Odike, also a businessman, had told Oyerepa FM that he would lead a big demonstration against the chiefs and Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Ashanti Paramountcy.

Offended by the comments, Manhyia banished Odike and ordered him to retract and apologise for the allegation, but he refused.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, when a delegation from Oyerepa FM visited Manhyia to calm the chiefs and apologise for Odike's comments, the Kumasi Traditional Council ordered the station to shut down.

