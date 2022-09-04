Two students of St Paul's Senior High and Minor Seminary in the Volta Region have stunned with their invention that uses sound to produce power

In Youtube video, one of the students is seen hitting a drum and shortly after that a bulb lights up

The students explain that their invention works on Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction

Students of St Paul's Senior High and Minor Seminary in Denu, Volta Region, have showcased their marvellous invention that uses sound and vibration from a drum to generate electricity.

Their invention uses a drum, speakers, a transformer and load, among others and operates on the principle of Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction.

The law states, "whenever the magnetic flux linked through an area bounded by a closed conducting loop changes, an Electromotive Force (EMF) is produced in the loop."

Two students of St Paul's Senior High and Minor Seminary demonstrated the invention in a short video.

How the Students Sound of Drum into Power

In a short Youtube, two students explain that the drum contains two speakers with the same poles facing each other. The similar poles of the speakers cause repulsion.

When the drum enclosing the speakers is struck, the sound and vibration produced intensify the repulsion between the magnets of the speakers. This then produces EMF.

The EMF force produced by the vibration is then moved through the wires to the transformer.

The transformer then steps up the Voltage to 3 or 4. It is then transferred to the bulb holder and lights the bulb.

KNUST and UCC Students Invent Robot that can feed People Without Hands

Meanwhile, in a separate story YEN.com.gh reported that students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in collaboration with their counterparts from the University of Cape Coast have come up with a groundbreaking invention.

Prince David Nyarko, the winner of Best Student in Engineering in Ghana 2020 and the president of Physics Students Association of Ghana made the profound revelation on his LinkedIn handle along with a video to prove.

The innovative students were able to produce a rob that has Artificial Intelligence and is able to read body language in order to feed people who are unable to use their hands due to some form of disability.

