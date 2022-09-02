Local Ghanaian bank GN Bank by Group Nduom was forced to shut down its operations after the Bank Of Ghana revoked its licence

The government took over operations of the bank in 2019, and not much has been done since to keep it in good condition

Some bank employees have voiced concerns about the maintenance of the financial institutions' premises, which are in a deplorable state

Almost three years after the government shut down Groupe Nduom companies, several employees expressed sadness over the dilapidated financial institutions' premises across Ghana.

How the Group Nduom building looks three years after the government took over. Photo credit: Angel Online

On August 16, 2019, Eric Nana Nipah, a Receiver appointed by the Bank of Ghana, took control of GN Bank and GN Savings. The Receiver and his team moved in and fired all Groupe Nduom firms from the building to carry out their obligations from the GN Bank headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

It is reported that on Friday, August 5, 2022, occupants of the building fled for their lives when someone yelled, warning that the structure was about to collapse.

The sad state of the building. Photo credit: Angel Online

Speaking in an interview, a representative from Group Nduom stated:

It is incredible that a contemporary structure built only a few years ago in Accra has served as an example of what is taking place not just in Accra, but also in other places. In order to support our argument that the Receiver has to do a better job of safeguarding assets they have forcibly taken control over, we are presenting and displaying these photos that were only taken last Friday.

The representative stated that any physical asset will suffer financial loss after three years of neglect, adding that "the situation at Asylum Down is a perfect illustration of that."

