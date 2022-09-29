It has emerged that a Ghanaian national in the United States Army has found himself in jail for breaking the law

Emmanuel Oppong Agyare pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle illegal migrants from Mexico into the US

He received a 21-month jail sentence while his accomplice, identified as Ralph Gregory Saint-Joe got 13 months

A Ghanaian man in the US Army has been jailed by a United States court for smuggling Mexican nationals into the States.

According to a report monitored by YEN.com.gh, 22-year-old Emmanuel Oppong Agyare tried to help illegal migrants enter the United States while in his army uniform.

Emmanuel and his accomplice, 19-year-old Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, were sentenced on September 20, 2022. Emmanuel was jailed 21 months, while his partner in crime, Ralph got 13 months.

Stock photos of a random guy in a US Army uniform. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

How Emmanuel Agyare and Saint-Joie Were Busted

According to the US Department of Justice, Saint-Joie was an active duty member of the U.S. Army, while Oppong Agyare was from the Pennsylvania National Guard.

According to the charges, Oppong Agyare approached the Hebbronville Border Patrol (BP) Checkpoint driving a sedan on the morning of June 13.

Saint-Joie was allegedly riding as a passenger. Both men were wearing their uniforms, according to the complaint.

During primary inspection, the Ghanaian is alleged to have told authorities they were travelling from Zapata to San Antonio.

Law enforcement referred them to secondary inspection, where they discovered two undocumented Mexican citizens in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the charges.

The complaint alleges they expected to receive an undetermined amount of money to pick up the individuals in McAllen and transport them to San Antonio.

They were allegedly told to wear their U.S. Army uniforms in order to avoid questioning from authorities.

Prosecution of the case started in December of 2021.

