The Central Regional Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says the country will be forced to import water for consumption if the galamsey menace persists

GWCL says its production cost has increased as a result of the galamsey activities at one of its Treatment Plants at Sekyere Heman

Authorities say the negative effects of the menace have had a heavy toll on their operations as equipment that has a life span of 30 years has broken down and had to be replaced.

Authorities of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region lament the increasing cost of water production.

L-R: A polluted river serving the Sekeyer Heman Treatment Plant in the Central Region; some illegal miners Image Credit: @citi973

Between the Western and Central Regions of the nation is the Sekyere Hemang Treatment Plant of the GWCL, which was established in 2008 by the then-President, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The plant provides water to more than 50 communities in the Central Region, including Mfantsiman, the KEEA areas, and some parts of Cape Coast North and South.

But residents in these areas risk not getting clean water for domestic use and consumption if the galamsey activities persist.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, the Regional Production Manager for the GWCL, Opoku Ware Darko, explained that the country might import water for consumption if care is not taken.

Additionally, he said that the silt buildup at the intake site have forced them to manually scoop it every month.

Farmers In Sekyere Heman Community Lament Lack Of Clean Water To Grow Their Crops Due To 'Galamsey' Activities

Meanwhile, reports indicate that members of the communities within the Sekyere Heman enclave have resorted to drinking sachet water due to the pollution of the Pra River.

Others depend on dug-out wells for survival, with farmers lamenting the lack of clean water to grow their crops, given the pollution.

Illegal Miners Wickedly Return To Pra River For Galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that illegal miners had returned to the already destroyed Pra River at Daboase in the Western Region.

The revelation was made when authorities of the GWCL assessed the damage rendered to river bodies which provide water to its Treatment Plants.

