An NPP MP has said it makes no sense for Charles Adu Boahen to be sacked over corruption allegations if his boss Ken Ofori-Atta remains in office

Davis Opoku Ansah, NPP MP for Mpraeso said the whole finance ministry needs an overhaul

The NPP MP posted on Facebook on Monday that the finance ministry needed to be liberated from "Databankers"

A Member of Parliament in the president's party has said the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen as minister of state in charge of finance does not make sense.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Mpraeso Davis Opoku Ansah said the sacking of Adu Boahen following corruption allegations brought against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas is meaningless if finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is still in office.

"The sacking of Charles Adu Boahen is meaningless unless it is linked to the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta and the total liberation of the finance ministry from Databankers,” he wrote.

L-R: Davis Opoku Ansah, Charles Adu Boahen and Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: UGC/@opoku.

He made the comments in Facebook post on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Davis Opoku, NPP MP for Mpraeso, has said the whole finance ministry needs an overhaul. Source: Facebook/@opoku

Davis Opoku's reference to "Databankers" concerns the investment firm, Databank, co-founded by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta before public office.

Adu Boahen Sacked By Akufo-Addo Over Anas Expose

President Akufo-Addo announced the sacking of Adu Boahen with immediate effect following damaging allegations made against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team of private detectors.

The exposé dubbed “Galamsey Economy,” alleged that the minister received an unspecified but huge financial gift after he promised to introduce undercover journalists posing as investors to the vice president and the president.

Adu Boahen is alleged to have said that with $200, 000 the investors can get a favourable audience from the vice president.

Adu Boahen Denies Using Bawumia’s Name To Receive Bribes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the dismissed Minister of State at the finance ministry has denied the allegations against him by the latest investigative work by Anas.

The report accused Adu Boahen of saying that the vice president needs just $200,000 to allow investments in the country.

But he has denied being an influence peddler and using Dr Bawumia’s name to receive bribes.

Source: YEN.com.gh