Award-winning Gospel musician wife of Hopeson Adorye has consoled her hubby after his sack

Hopeson, in a recent interview, disclosed he was relieved of his political appointment after openly supporting Alan Kyerematen

Empress Gifty took to her social media handle to assure her husband of her unflinching support despite his joblessness

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Empress Gifty Adorye, the wife of leading NPP stalwart Hopeson Adorye, has assured her hubby of her unconditional love despite his joblessness.

This comes on the back of a recent interview by the politician that he has been relieved of his government appointment due to his open support for the candidature of Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.

Hopeson Adorye and his wife, Empress Gifty Image Credit: @lois.animyirenkyi.1

Source: Facebook

Hopeson Adorye Relieved Of Duty As Head Of Security At Kotoka International Airport

Hopeson, until some weeks ago, was in charge of security at the Kotoka International Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking to Accra-based Oman FM, Hopeson Adorye disclosed he was sacked from his job due to his unflinching support for the candidature of Alan Cash, who is contesting the flagbearership position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reacting to the news of her hubby's dismissal, Empress Gifty assured him that things would be alright.

Empress Gifty Assures Hubby That Things Will Be Alright

Taking to her social media handle, the 'ɛyɛ woa' singer shared a lovely image with her hubby and captioned it "Nyame nti y3b3 didi," to wit, God will provide our daily bread.

Hopeson, in explaining his dismissal, said he's a man of principle who toiled for President Nana Akufo-Addo to come to power. He said the same energy he exerted into the campaign of the president is what he's bringing to bear on the Alan campaign.

He added that his support for Alan informed the decision to relieve him from his position.

Alan Cash Does Not Contradict Himself Like Other Candidates; He’ll Beat John Mahama By 54% - Hopeson Adorye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hopeson, who is a leading member of the Alan for President 2024 campaign team, had said the Minister of Trade and Industry stands tall among all candidates desirous of leading the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Mr Kyerematen is the only candidate among the lot who thinks carefully before speaking and doesn’t contradict himself when he speaks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh