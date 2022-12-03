Famous Ghanaian media personality Jessica Opare-Saforo took to her YouTube handle to share a piece of advice with men

She shared that it was not wise for men to dedicate their time to chasing women who were not interested in them

Her advice was well received by several netizens who took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Former radio show host and media personality Jessica Opare-Saforo took time off to show men how to have some dignity when pursuing women. She shared some tips that men should look out for, which could indicate that a woman was not interested in them, so they should scram. Her followers appreciated her advice and shared their experiences in the comments.

Jessica Opare-Saforo advises men against chasing women who are not interested in them. Photo credit: Jessica Os

Source: UGC

Jessica advises men against chasing uninterested women

Jessica mentioned that one of the reasons why women may not be attracted to a man might be because of poor personal hygiene. She added that the man might tick all the boxes a woman may be looking out for, but if he has poor hygiene, it could be a major turn-off for women.

She added that when men pursue a woman who is not interested in them, it reduces the man's value in the eyes of the lady and makes the man appear needy and have an inferiority complex. Jessica went on to list many things men should do and not do if they want to land their dream women.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the full video below.

Netizens react to Jessica's advice to men

Many appreciated Jessica's advice and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

@DJTravTV said:

This video speaks volumes to me because I was literally thinking if I was trying too hard for a girl I’ve been chasing for the past 6 months. Both my mother and best friend told me the exact same things you are. I’m going to keep my distance from her and not pursue her any further

@michaelnwosu1587 remarked:

This actually helped me. Thank you. I was struggling with this recently and already decided to give up on her before watching this video, but it just reassured me that I was making the correct decision.

@bartholomewemeka67 commented:

Thank you so much, Jessica. You are doing more than enough to change lives and behaviour for good. Keep up the good work!

Lady Advises Men Against Women Who Stay By Them Even When They Are Poor, Says Such Women Are Cheating

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a young woman advised financially precarious men to be cautious while choosing relationships. She tweeted that any woman who displays unwavering love for her financially strapped boyfriend may be cheating. Social media users have expressed their disapproval of her claim, which they see as a hasty generalization devoid of any supporting evidence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh