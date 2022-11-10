A young lady has urged men who are financially unstable to be careful about their partners

In a tweet, she remarked that any woman who exhibits unending love for her broke partner might be cheating on him

Social media users have shared their disagreement over her statement which they believe is a hasty generalization devoid of any fact

A young lady has stoked controversy on social media after saying that women who show undying love in their relationships even when the man is poor are often unfaithful.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @r4rals, the tweep urged men to be very careful in their dealings with women who profess to love them regardless of their financial standing.

“A woman who stands by you when you're broke is cheating,” she wrote in a tweet.

The statement by the lady has sparked massive reactions with many people wondering what evidence she has to make such a blanket statement.

At the time of writing the report, the tweet had raked in over 5000 likes and 600 retweets.

@GodsgreatG

I have met women who will never cheat in their relationship, regardless of how broke the man is; instead, they leave the relationship. They’re not cheating bcos they’re helplessly in love with him, but bcos it is their principle not to cheat; hence, being faithful comes naturally.

@40f7d031270f43c

My dear, Na lie…. It’s a decision, except d woman no get work wey she de do… boyfriend no b employment, u guys are getting 2 know yourselves if marriage go work… and love guys dat despite how broke Dey are, d try to take care of deir woman in every little way

@Nzube_Agbo

Incorrect; the correct sentence should be "if I stand by you when you are broke, I'm cheating " don't drag innocent women to ur personal opinion sweety

@smartt_mira

I see the sense in the tweet because when red oil stains a finger it has d possibility of staining the whole palm but my dear just because it’s very rampant, doesn’t mean dat all girls dating broke guys cheat on them, some actually drink garri all day but still stay with deir man

Ghanaian lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

