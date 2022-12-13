Bawumia has said through digitalisation, the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has been able to make corruption difficult

Dr Bawumia made the comment when he spoke at the 2nd Annual District Auditors' Conference on Monday, December 12, 2022

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said under his stewardship, the Nana Akufo-Addo government has digitalised the fight against corruption.

Delivering a speech at the 2nd Annual District Auditors’ Conference on Monday, December 12, 2022, Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo government took over in 2017, it has made a sustained push in the fight against corruption by introducing greater digitalisation in governance and the use of public funds.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the Annual District Auditors' Conference on Monday, December 12, 2022 (L). Source: UGC.

He also said a lot more funds and other resources have been allocated to the fight against graft in public institutions.

He said since 2017, the Akufo-Addo administration has taken steps in the fight against corruption, including the implementation of a digitisation agenda to disrupt corruption in the public sector.

“We have also passed a number of key laws, including the Witness Protection Act, 2018 (Act 959), the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959), the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2019 (Act 989), and the Companies Act, 2019, (Act 992). Which provides a framework for enacting a beneficial ownership register,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Dr Bawumia added that to further boost the fight against graft deficits in logistics and personnel of law enforcement agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service, and other accountability institutions, are being addressed.

“For instance, since 2017, Government has increased budgetary allocations to all the accountability institutions of State, including Parliament of Ghana, the Judiciary, CHRAJ, EOCO, the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, the Auditor General, the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Ghana Police Service,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Dr Bawumia commended the Auditor General,Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Board of the Audit Service and staff of the Service for the “very good work being done”.

Bawumia Criticises Ghanaians With Impossibility Mindset

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the vice president has fought back criticisms and trolls on social media that followed his comment that he would choose the Ghana Card over 1,000 interchanges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said people mocked that comment because they had an impossibility mindset, adding that people with that mindset made visionary leadership difficult.

The vice president said economic transformation cannot be achieved with only brick and mortar but with ideas, systems and institutions.

