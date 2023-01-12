There is a new Covid-19 variant in the system unofficially named the 'Kraken' variant

The WHO officially calls the extremely contagious variant 'XBB.1.5' and is said to be a subvariant of the Omicron variant

Although it is the variant causing much of the new Coronavirus cases, health experts believe existing vaccines could help fight it

Scientists are predicting that a rise in new Covid-19 infections around the world is imminent because of ‘Kraken’, the name of a new variant of the virus.

Officially called XBB.1.5, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is an Omicron subvariant that is fast spreading in US, UK, India, and multiple European countries.

A public health expert William Nii Ayitey Menson has told YEN.com.gh that the new variant has rapidly replaced other circulating variants has accounted for at least 30% of cases in the US as of Jan 7,2023.

Menson, who is also a fellow of think tank Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), has said despite the ‘Kraken’, fast-spread symptoms do not differ from Covid-19 caused by other variants.

“We do not yet know if infection with Kraken is more severe than that caused by other variants. Data is still being collected to ascertain this. The main concern is the transmissibility,” the fellow of CSJ’s Health and Equity pillar said.

Will Vaccines Protect Against the New Kraken Variant?

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said recently that Covid-19 and its associated problems will not go away.

“The world cannot close its eyes and hope this virus will go away. It won’t,” he said on January 11, 2023 during a media briefing.

But scientists say even as vaccines do not prevent people from being infected multiple times, they help to prevent serious illness.

CSJ’s Menson agrees, and says for the new ‘Kraken’ variant, vaccination still provides some protection, even though it is more immune-invasive than other variants.

“To protect oneself against the ‘Kraken’ variant, we would need to follow the same public health advise as for other variants,” he told YEN.com.gh.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) there are 12 active cases of Coronavirus in Ghana, with a total of 21,400,939 vaccine doses administered.

