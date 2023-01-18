Some Mensah Sarbah Hall and Commonwealth Hall members of the University of Ghana have been left stranded

This follows a directive by the university for the continuing students not to return to these halls

In an interview with Citi News, it emerged that some of the students resorted to sleeping on washroom floors

Some continuing students at the University of Ghana have been left stranded following a new directive from the school for them to not return to their halls.

A communiqué on the official website of the university states categorically that the continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and the continuing male students of the Mensah Sarbah Hall are not allowed to return to their halls or any of the traditional halls.

They were asked to seek private hospitals or be randomly assigned to rooms that are available in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited facilities.

In a video interview with Citi News, one of the students who spoke anonymously revealed where many of them are now sleeping at night.

"On Thursday night, we didn't get anywhere to sleep. So we entered Legon Hall, Friday night, we didn't get a place to sleep, so we went to Baritas but there was no place, so we went to the Catholic Church and entered their washroom to sleep," he said.

What Ghanaians are saying about the University of Ghana students sleeping on washroom floors

Ezekiel K. Honor said:

Yes on Thursday night at about 11: 30 pm I saw some students also sleep in front on Commonwealth hall car park.

Racistman Gor mentioned:

So this is Ghana university? Student sleep on the floor Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are you aware mr president

Degree Gh stated:

So is it a must to over admit students into the school when you know accomodation is an issue. Just praying God should bless Ghana with wisdom one day

See the video below:

Accra High Court Injuncts University Of Ghana From Rolling Out New Residential Policy

Meanwhile, some disgruntled students of the Commonwealth Hall on Friday, January 6, 2023, filed an interlocutory injunction against the university for ordering the male students to seek accommodation outside the campus.

Court Orders University Of Ghana To Maintain Male Students Status Quo

The court in its ruling on the matter said the status quo as it used to be before the new policy by the University of Ghana ought to be strictly maintained before the October 26, 2022 decision was taken.

