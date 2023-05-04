Aisha Huang has confessed in court to entering Ghana illegally after many months of denial

The Chinese woman has, meanwhile, told the court that she still stands by her position that she did not mine illegally as held by state prosecutors

The court has since convicted for admitting to entering Ghana illegally, but sentencing has been deferred

Chinese national Aisha Huang described by law enforcement agencies as a notorious illegal mining operator and agent has pleaded guilty to entering Ghana unlawfully.

Illegal entry into Ghana and mining in the country without a license were the charges she and her alleged accomplices have been facing in court.

Initially, she pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but has made a U-turn about her plea for illegal entry into Ghana from "not guilty" to "guilty".

Aisha Huang convicted for illegal entry into Ghana

State prosecutors have been leading a vigorous campaign to put the Chinese woman behind bars for flouting Ghana's mining laws.

Apart from illegally mining gold and other precious minerals in Ghana's minerals-rich Ashanti Region and other parts of the country, she is accused of facilitating people who are engaged in illegal mining with tools and other resources.

State prosecutors also told the court that she has illegally employed foreigners.

But the star charge of state prosecutors was that she entered Ghana through an illegal route after she had been prohibited from entry a few years ago.

But after state prosecutors presented their last witness to testify to that charge in an ongoing trial, Aisha recanted and pleaded guilty to returning to Ghana unlawfully and through an unapproved route.

Aisha Huang still pleads not guilty to illegal mining

The lady who has grabbed national headlines as a brutal businesswoman in the illegal mining space has said she still stands by her plea of "not guilty" to charges bordering on illegal mining.

That court trial for that charge is expected even after her conviction for illegally returning to Ghana.

Meanwhile, the court has deferred her sentencing for her conviction for entering Ghana illegally until the entire trial has ended.

Immigration service publishes evidence to prove ‘Galamsey Queen’ was repatriated

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the matter about how Aisha Huang left Ghana in 2018 seems to have been resolved by a publication attributed to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

A report by state-owned Ghanaian Times newspaper explains that the GIS confirms that a repatriation notice was issued to the Chinese illegal miner.

Also, a Migration Card with details about when and how Aisha Huang left Ghana in 2018 was leaked online.

Aisha Huang was driven out of Ghana in 2018 due to notorious illegal mining activities. She was not charged at the time because a top government official intervened.

However, after she was re-arrested in 2022, a fierce debate ensued about how and why she was let off the hook during her 2018 arrest.

