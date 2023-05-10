Ghana will present a magnificent painting to King Charles III following his official coronation as the king of the United Kingdom

Ghanaian artist Anthony Jefferson Hanson delivered the showpiece to President Akufo-Addo in the UK to be presented to the king as a gift from Ghana

The visuals capturing the moment the artist presented the portrait to the president garnered reactions online

Ghana is expected to present a stunning painting to Charles III following his regal coronation as the king of the United Kingdom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The portrait was delivered by Ghanaian artist Anthony Jefferson Hanson, popularly known as Ashenso, to President Nana Akufo-Addo in the UK.

The breathing artwork will be presented as a gift from Ghana to the king of the UK after his official crowning over the weekend.

Ghana to gift King Charles III a beautiful painting after his royal coronation. Photo credit: ashenso_gh.

Source: Instagram

The Ghana High Commission UK to present the painting

The beautiful showpiece, with the king in his royal attire and framed nicely, was presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo in London to be given to the King as a gift from Ghana.

The Ghana High Commission UK will hand the artwork to the King at Buckingham Palace.

The artist is honoured to make Ghana proud

Hanson is renowned for his numerous stunning paintings, including portraits of Ghanaian heads of state. His

''Always an honour ... The painting will be delivered to Buckingham Palace through the Ghana High Commission as a gift from Ghana to the King of the United Kingdom, His Royal Highness King Charles III,'' Hanson said, per Ghanaweb.

The customised gift will add to the goodwill Ghana showed the UK when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife Lady Julia represented Ghana at the crowning of King Charles III.

The moment the artist presented the portrait to the president gathered reactions from netizens on Instagram.

See an image of the portrait below:

Reactions to the portrait of King Charles III

