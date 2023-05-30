A Tuesday dawn accident on the Kasoa-Winneba highway has left gory scenes in its wake

The accident has claimed the lives of 16 people who died on the spot and injured over 20 other people

The fatal accident happened at Gomoa Okyereko in the Central Region when a Yutong commercial bus collided head-on with a fuel tanker

A serious accident on the major Kasoa-Winneba highway in the Central Region has claimed the lives of at least 16 people and injured 20 others who are said to be in critical condition.

The fatal accident happened at Gomoa Okyereko around 4:30 am on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and occurred when a Yutong commercial bus rammed into a fuel tanker.

The scene of the accident of the accident that occurred Gomoa Okyereko on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Source: Facebook/@utvghana

Source: Facebook

"The two vehicles head-on-collided when the bus entered the lane of the tanker in the on-coming direction," according to one of the reports on the accident.

The Yutong bus was travelling to Accra from Cote d'Ivoire, according to reports.

The bodies have since been deposited at the morgue of the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.

Eyewitness account of fatal accident at Gomoa Okyereko

One eyewitness account of the incident is that the driver of the Yutong veered off his lane many times.

“So [the tanker driver] rather came into the lane of the Yutong because at the time the Yutong driver had also entered his lane,” the Winneba Fire Service Commander DO II Kwesi Hughes recounted what eyewitnesses told him.

The tanker that collided head-on with the Yutong bus was filled with petrol, and had been travelling to Takoradi from Accra.

