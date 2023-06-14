The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into the ruling by a justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, at the Tema High Court

The apex court is convinced that the ruling delivered on the Estate of a deceased man breached the rules of natural justice

The Court on June 12, 2023, also set aside the ruling delivered by Justice Ankamah and ordered that everyone involved in the case should be investigated

The Supreme Court has condemned a ruling by a Justice of the Court of Appeal in the case of the Estate of one Rev Emmanuel Dorgadzi, who is late, at the Tema High Court.

According to the Supreme Court, the ruling by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah breached the rules of natural justice.

The judge is therefore being investigated for dealing with a matter he had no jurisdiction, according to a report by the state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Justice Ankamah's orders in the case quashed by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has slammed the Clerk at the court, Sebastian Agbo, for his role in what the apex court described as a “sordid” affair.

Reading out a decision of a five-member panel of the Supreme Court on the matter on June 12, 2023, Justice Jones Dotse (now retired) announced that Justice Ankamah has been banned from further hearing the case.

He also said Justice Ankamah's orders have been quashed.

“In our collective wisdom, we deem it appropriate to refer this case to the Chief Justice to cause further investigations into the conduct of the trial Judge and Sebastian Agbo, then Registrar of the High Court, Tema under whose tenure the sordid affairs happened," Justice Dotse read out.

The Applicants in the matter had gone to the apex court to challenge the valuation of the Estate and the Letters of Administration assigned to the interested parties. The Applicants also raised concerns about the jurisdiction of Justice Ankamah to hear the case.

Justice Torkonoo takes office as Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Justice Gertrude Torkonoo last week assumed office as Ghana's Chief Justice after her official inauguration at the Jubilee House.

Her swearing-in ceremony on Monday, June 12, 2023, by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the seat of the Presidency was well-attended.

Justice Torkonoo becomes Ghana's third female Chief Justice after Justice Georgina Theodora Wood and Justice Sophia Akuffo.

She is also the 15th Chief Justice of Ghana.

Court orders 37 Military Hospital to release report on death of Solomon Asare-Kumah

Also, the court has directed the 37 Military Hospital and the Chief of Defence Staff to release the details of an investigative report that details the cause of the death of Solomon Asare-Kumah at the health facility.

Solomon died at the hospital in 2019 in what his family allege was the result of medical negligence.

A family member has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the report would corroborate their allegations of medical negligence and breach of contract.

