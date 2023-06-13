Besides Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's recent Nogokpo comments, some other Ghanaian pastors have grabbed headlines for their contentious remarks on religion, politics and life. YEN.com.gh presents a compilation of 7 such instances.

Apart from the controversy sparked by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare over the Nogokpo comments, some six other pastors in Ghana have also grabbed headlines in the past for making controversial and unpopular comments.

The founder of the mega Perez Chapel International has recently gotten into trouble for declaring during a sermon that Nogokpo, a small village in the Volta Region, is the demonic headquarters of the region.

Social media users took a swipe at Archbishop Charles Agyinasare for what they believed was a denigrating and scandalous comment.

But that was not the first time the popular preacher and others like him have gotten into trouble for their unpopular comments on the pulpit.

From comments that triggered the anger of the Muslim community in Ghana to those that got the respected Manhyia Palace peeved, some seven pastors in Ghana make the list of preachers who have made headlines-grabbing controversial comments.

7 "men of God" whose comments have stirred controversy

Throughout history, pastors, prophets and persons claiming to be under the influence of the Divine power have made contentious comments. It is no different in Ghana.

In the last few years, some popular preachers in Ghana like Archbishop Agyinasare, Archbishop Duncan Williams, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Badu Kobi, among others have gotten into trouble for their comments either against another religion or group and even for their advice.

Below is a short compilation of some of the preachers whose unpopular comments have gotten them into trouble.

1. Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's Nogokpo and other comments

The founder of the Perez Chapel International Archbishop Charles Agyinasare on May 25, 2023, said during a programme dubbed Supernatural Empowerment Summit that "Nogokpo was the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region".

Apart from the widespread social media condemnation, the chief and elders of Nogokpo have also vowed to drag the matter to the feared thunder god of the town if the pastor fails to honour their invitation to the town and apologise for his comments. An earlier apology by the Archbishop has been dismissed as an attempt to justify the comment.

But before the Nogokpo comment, the Archbishop in 2020 stoked political controversy when he suggested that now-defunct local banks like uniBank, GN Bank and UT Bank could have been saved by the Bank of Ghana during the financial sector clean-up exercise.

2. Archbishop Duncan Williams' comments that riled Muslims and his superb apology

The founder of Action Chapel International Archbishop Duncan Williams was forced to render an unqualified apology in 2016 shortly after a sermon that riled Muslims in Ghana.

In a YouTube video, Bishop Duncan Williams claimed Muslims worship unknown spirits and deal with high levels of witchcraft.

“Muslims are not just praying; they are invoking all kinds of entities...They are dealing with all kinds of forces in the Pleiades, in Orion, in Arcturus, in Mazzaroth – the Zodiacs, the powers of the underworld, the water kingdom,” he stated.

The comments hit the Coalition of Muslim Organisations in Ghana (COMOG) hard. They described his sermon as “a bundle of reprehensible fallacies".

Shortly after that, Duncan Williams apologised for his comments and even joked that he may one day become a Muslim after understanding the Koran better.

3. Rev Owusu Bempah’s controversial prophecy about Chief Imam

Then on New Year's Eve in 2018, the "nation prophet" Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah caused fear and panic among Muslims when he announced that God has revealed to him that the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, would pass away in 2019.

The prophecy by the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International piqued Muslims in Ghana. The prophecy grabbed headlines and stoked debate about the appropriateness of "doom prophecies" on New Year's Eve.

He was eventually forced to apologise for his comments.

4. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' criticism of Asantehene

In a slightly different type of controversy, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in 2021 criticised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for not being a proactive traditional ruler.

The bishop was caught on tape saying that the Otumfuo’s interest lies only in playing diplomatic roles and exhibiting his ‘royalty’ at durbar’s, funerals, and so on.

The audio of his comment went viral and prompted thousands on social media to criticise him.

The founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International later apologised for the comment against the revered Ashanti King.

Before that incident, Bishop Heward-Mills' punchy sermon on homosexuality in South Africa caused a deep controversy in the southern African country. He remains a strong critic of homosexuality and LGBTQ+ activities.

5. Rev Obofour's tacit endorsement of extramarital activities

The Christian religion is big on fidelity in marriage, but one popular pastor in 2020 grabbed headlines for a sermon that many described as a tacit promotion of extramarital affairs among married men.

The fashion-crazy founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel Rev. Francis Kwaku Agyei Antwi aka Rev Obofour, told a groom that he should be discreet about his extra-marital affairs.

“Every wise man cheats without his wife finding out. Every wise man switches his phone off when he arrives home. Every wise man does not disturb his wife to the extent that she contracts high blood pressure. Every man who respects his home does not talk to other women in the presence of his wife," he declared in Twi while officiating a marriage.

6. Rev. Badu Kobi’s ethnocentric comments slammed

Self-styled Prophet Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Church International came under the radar of public scrutiny in 2019 when he made comments about women deemed inappropriate and ethnocentric.

He was captured in a video making the following claims during a sermon:

"When you marry an Ashanti lady, you have imported trouble upon yourself, they are greedy. I will not mince words, I have done research over the years to come to this conclusion. Though Fante women sometimes are foolish, but Ashanti women? No! Ayigbe (Ewe) women are too much dormant but Ashantis, they are greedy."

The video of the sermon went viral and drew sharp criticisms.

7. Kyiri Abosom's claim that he does not see the Bible as inspired by God

Then not long ago, the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, stunned Ghanaians when he said there is no power in the Bible.

He disclosed during an interview that Bible has lost its power and described it as a mere reference document. He also said Jesus Christ was a mere messenger of God.

His comment was slammed as inconsistent with Christianity and heavily criticised.

