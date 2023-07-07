Trade Union Congress has suspended the nationwide strike that was scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023.

The union's Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah, gave the government until July 17, 2023, to settle the union's grievances

The Council of State had pleaded with the union to give the government more time to settle the impasse with Sunon Asogli Power Limited

The Trade Union Congress has suspended its planned nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023, to demand the reinstatement of the union leaders who were sacked at Sunon Asogli Power Limited.

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah said the decision to suspend the strike followed the intervention of the Council of State.

“Today, the council of state called us and assured us. Having listened to our issue they saw that, we are not asking for the moon, all that we are asking is that our three brothers are reinstated and that we should work together to ensure that our rights as workers should not be abused by any employer whether they are Chinese, or Ghanaian or anywhere they come from.”

Baah said the council had urged the union to give the government more time to address its grievances.

The union has however given the council of state up to July 17, 2023, to ensure their demands are met.

“But on the 17th of July, we are all coming back here for update on from Council of State and the presidency. We are hoping that by the time we meet on the 17th we have good news for you.

When the contracts of the three union leaders were terminated, they were working to form a local branch of the Ghana Mine Workers Union.

The TUC held that the sacking was a breach of the fundamental rights of the workers.

It also accused Sunon Asogli of unfair labour practices and subverting regulatory institutions.

Quick U-Turn from TUC

Earlier today, YEN.com.gh reported that the TUC would not stop its planned strike because talks with Sunon Asogli had been unfruitful.

The union accused Sunon Asogli Power Limited of making a U-turn on its position during negotiations.

Baah said this had left the TUC disappointed by the turn of events.

Past nationwide strikes

Ghana's main teacher unions have repeatedly gone on nationwide strikes, most recently to drive home their demands for the Cost of Living Allowance.

The Judicial Service Staff Association also went on a nationwide strike in resulted in courtroom processes grinding to a halt.

