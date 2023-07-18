Journalist Paul Adom Otchere has made some wild allegations against the IGP George Akuffo Dampare

He said he has been credibly informed that the IGP has courted the disaffection of some of the top police officers

He said although he could not prove the allegations that have been made against the respected IGP, there a lot of things that have gone wrong since he took office

Controversial media personality Paul Adom Otchere has stirred the hornet's nest by making wild allegations against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He has alleged on his show 'Good Evening Ghana' on Metro TV that the IGP has been using a special unit within the police service called the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) to wreak havoc on civilians.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (L) and one of the photos of the unusual-looking police officers that trended last year. Source: Twitter/@GhPoliceService

The journalist explained on his TV last week that the claims against the popular IGP were disclosed to him in confidence by a senior police officer who didn't want to be named.

"Police from the PID are killing civilians indiscriminately. He [the anonymous police officer] has sent me photographs of how those policemen in the PID look like...they wear earrings and they look different a bit and they are in the police force," he said.

His comments follow a leaked audio in which a top police officer was heard pushing for the IGP to be removed from office because he would not help the governing NPP's agenda to rig the 2024 election.

Paul Adom Otchere repeated the allegation against the IGP by the unnamed police officer who spoke to him secretly to suggest that there were a lot of serious issues under the Dampare-led police administration.

IGP does not have the support of majority of his Commissioners

He also alleged that the anonymous police officer told him that the IGP has lost the support of his Commissioners of Police (COPs) amid agitation within the service because of Dampare's poor leadership.

“They say that within the police service all the COPs, 80, 90 per cent of them are not happy with the way Dr Dampare is managing the police process. I don’t know whether it is true or not but these are matters that if there are true, they are very serious for the country," he put it.

IGP Dampare accused of discrimination

He also said the anonymous police officer told him that the IGP was being discriminatory in his dealings with officers.

"Somebody [a police officer] goes on leave, he is age 54 or 60, another person is 60, he doesn’t go," he added.

He suggested that the IGP was eroding the sense of fairness and loyalty officers have for their country.

"Any IGP who disturbs and jostles that process is creating problems not just for the police force but for the entire country," he added.

Security analysts, others react to leaked audio

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that experts and social commentators waded into the issue about the secret audio in which a man believed to be a senior police chief is heard calling for the IGP to be removed.

According to the voice in the leaked audio that has gone viral, IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare won't make rigging in 2024 possible.

YEN.com.gh compiled the views of security experts like Prof Kwesi Aning and Adib Saani and social commentator, Kwame A Plus, and three other people about the issue.

