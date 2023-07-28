The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has refused to apologise for saying there was money laundering in the real estate sector.

George has also said he will report the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) to the Special Prosecutor over money laundering claims.

GREDA had demanded an apology from the Ningo-Prampram MP and threatened legal action.

He went a step further to assure the association that he would file a complaint with the Special Prosecutor when reacting to GREDA's demand for an apology on Metro TV.

"If they want a fight, I am going to write to the office of the Special Prosecutor for him to open an investigation into the operations of GREDA and its members."

GREDA had given the MP seven days from July 26, 2023, to retract his comments or face legal action.

But George told the association not to expect an apology.

"They shouldn't wait for seven days. I won't apologise today, I won't apologise tomorrow. I will never apologise for this comment."

George's money laundering concerns

George had earlier stated that the high cost of real estate was proof of the money laundering in the sector. He said people with dirty money could use the high real estate prices to launder their money.

"The cost of real estate in Ghana is not justifiable by any stretch. You keep seeing these new high-rise buildings going up, and they are selling them for half a million, a million dollars, and they keep buying among themselves."

George's comments came during a discussion on large amounts of money stolen from the home of former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Ghana cited for money laundering

Ghana, has in the past, been cited for money laundering concerns. In 2018, for example, Ghana was one of 12 new countries added to an EU money laundering blacklist. Other African nations on the list were Botswana, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe.

Source: YEN.com.gh