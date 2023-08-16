Kennedy Agyapong has expressed no remorse for telling his employees to beat up the late Tiger Eye PI investigator Ahmed Hussein-Suale

Agyapong clarified that his directive for a physical attack on Hussein-Suale was only restricted to the premises of his company

Ahmed Suale was murdered in January 2019, a few months after Agyapong went on a tirade against him on TV

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Kennedy Agyapong has stood behind his controversial charge to his employees at NET2 TV to beat up Tiger Eye PI investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was eventually murdered.

Agypaong, however, noted that his call for the late investigator to be beaten up was on the condition that he stepped on his company’s premises.

Kennedy Agyapong was criticised for inciting violence against Ahmed Hussein-Suale. Source: Facebook/@Hon.KenOheneAgyapong/@AnasAremeyawAnas

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Citi TV, Agyapong said he was guarding against Hussein-Suale trying to set his company up.

He also stressed that he had no regrets about giving that directive to his staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“No, not that I want to be president and therefore I will say I didn’t say that. No. I said if he comes to my premises, I didn’t say go and beat him outside,” Agyapong explained.

He further suggested that Hussein-Suale was not as security conscious as his boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Agyapong was notably condemned for blasting Hussein-Suale’s identity on TV ahead of his murder in January 2019.

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Hussein-Suale near his Madina home.

“You know Ahmed Suale’s problems, he made a lot of mistakes, and in all the investigations Anas did, Anas never showed his face, so all the people that Anas embarrassed in this country, it was Ahmed Suale who set them up. Suale was the one who set up the Finance Minister up, they never saw Anas’ face.”

Agyapong promises to find killers

Agyapong, who is pushing to be President of Ghana, has said he will compel the security agencies to get to the bottom of Hussein-Suale's murder.

Agyapong was blamed for the murder because he had incited violence against the slain investigator.

YEN.com.gh reported that police even invited Agyapong for questioning in 2019, shortly after the killing.

Family of Ahmed Suale laments slow investigation

YEN.com.gh also reported that the family of Hussein-Suale has expressed disappointment in the government over their failure to find the killers.

According to the family, the murder of their dead relative has not been given the needed attention.

Hussein-Suale's brother, Ibrahim Kamilu Tahidu, said the family felt like it was being ignored.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh