Four people including a pregnant woman have been involved in an accident on the Bibiani-Anhweaso road.

The victims were reported to be in a sprinter bus returning from Kumasi to Sehwi Wiawso in the Western North Region on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Eyewitnesses blamed a driver for speeding.

Source: Getty Images

According to the reports, the Sprinter bus collided with a car at Kwamekrom WAPCO filling station along the Bibiani-Anhweaso road.

Eyewitnesses said the bus driver was speeding and could not react in time to the other car.

“I’ll blame the private car driver for the accident, he was coming from WAPCO, and he had a fault, the sprinter bus was also coming from Kumasi and all I saw was a collision which threw the sprinter bus into the bush," one said.

The four injured persons were all sent to the Bibiani government hospital for treatment.

A victim who was also on the bus shared said she was stunned by the incident.

“All I saw was a car coming from the left side of the road, a black car which immediately passed in front of our car, I just saw our car lifted up and it fell back somewhere.”

“I was asleep so everything happened so everything looked like a dream," she added.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

YEN.com.gh reported on a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway that claimed eight lives on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another truck.

The eight who perished in the incident, according to reports, were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Six dead in road crash at Offinso-North

In August 2023, six persons were reported dead after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

MP escapes death in Ashanti

In July, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a vehicle ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh