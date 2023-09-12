IGP George Akuffo Dampare has called all the allegations made against him in the leaked tape saga baseless

Dampare said the allegations were levelled against him as a distraction from the content of the leaked audio

The IGP refuted claims by COP Alex Mensah during the probe that he was the worst police chief in Ghana's history

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare was emotional as he appeared before the committee probing the leaked tape with an alleged plot to oust him.

Dampare told the committee the allegations made against him during the committee hearings have brought a lot of pain to his family and the police service.

IGP Dampare said the allegations against him were unfair. Source: YouTube/@JoyNews

So far, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt George Lysander, Supt George Asare, Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and COP George Alex Mensah have appeared before the committee.

COP Mensah, for example, accused Dampare of being the worst IGP and orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

The IGP, when probed on the matter, said he did not play any role in making the recording that was leaked.

“They made all these allegations probably to cover up the same associated with what they got themselves involved them in the first place”

Dampare further called the allegations baseless and was upset at having to answer to them.

He also disputed the claim that he was the worst IGP in Ghana's history.

“I feel in my spirit that this is not just of fair… Are we killing patriotism that anybody can just get up and make allegations upon allegations,” Dampare said.

Dampare accused of orchestrating recording

COP Mensah claimed Dampare was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

He also believes the audio currently before the parliamentary is heavily doctored.

When the committee members asked about the supposed original copy of the audio, COP Mensah said Dampare had the original copy.

“He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it and so the tape, from my intel is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it.”

COP Mensah's claim was backed by Supt Asare when he testified.

Bugri Naabu claimed responsibility for recordings

YEN.com.gh reported that Bugri Naabu said he was behind the recordings when he kicked off testimonies before the committee on August 28, 2023.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation in his office in Osu.

“I didn’t do it myself, but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone, I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Details of leaked audios

YEN.com.gh covered the first audio leak, where the officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The recording, spanning 50 minutes and a transcription, was made public by some media sites. The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot against the IGP had images from a video. A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

