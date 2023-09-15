Ghanaians have been cautioned about a surge in Acute Hemorrhagic Conjunctivitis or "Apollo" cases across the country

The Ghana Optometric Association said the use of lactation milk to treat the virus may result in serious harm to the eye

The Association has asked people who have gotten infected to seek early eye care to prevent spread

The Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) has cautioned the public about the surge of Acute Hemorrhagic Conjunctivitis or "Apollo" cases in Ghana.

In a press release, the Association said optometrists and other eyecare professionals are reporting huge Apollo cases in their practices.

GOA explained that “Apollo” is caused by an inflammation of the thin transparent layer covering the white part (sclera) of the eye.

A man showing Apollo infection in his left eye (L) and a file photo showing a laboratory technician looking through a microscope. Source: Facebook/@reindolfitemsbotchway, Getty Images.

This is caused by viruses such as the enterovirus 70 and coxsackie virus A24, GOA explained further.

"Although it is usually self-limiting, eyedrops are prescribed to prevent secondary bacterial infection and also limit severe inflammatory signs that may be present with the conjunctivitis. Seek medic*l care from your eyecare doctor (optometrist, ophthalmologist) or eyecare nurse (ophthalmic nurse)," GOA advised in the statement.

Don't do the following to fight Apollo

The public cautioned against doing the following to treat the menace:

Using seawater to treat your “Apollo”

Instilling human bre*st milk in the eyes

Instilling urine in the eyes

Applying herbal preparation to the eye

Seeking eyecare from unqualified eyecare practitioners

Self-medic*tion

Using eyedrops prescribed for someone

"'Apollo' is spreading very fast in most communities. However, once you have it do not panic and seek early eye care in order to prevent its spread and possible complications," GOA cautioned.

