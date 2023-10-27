The First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Offinso South constituency, Dauda Afriyie, has died in a road crash

Dauda Afriyie, the First Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Offinso South constituency of the Ashanti Region died in a road crash on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, Afriyie was travelling from Offinso Old Town to New Town on a motorbike when the accident occurred.

Afriyie reportedly tried to overtake a vehicle that had slowed down but crashed into an oncoming school bus.

The NPP Chairman in Offinso South, Salathiel Kwaku Takyi, confirmed the death to Citi News.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

YEN.com.gh reported a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway that claimed eight lives on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another car.

According to reports, the eight who perished in the incident were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Six dead in road crash at Offinso North

Six persons were reported dead after a road crash at Offinso North in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck.

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh