The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sought a court injunction against the Electoral Commission restraining it from undertaking electoral processes in the Amenfi Central election

The NDC's action stems from the EC's disqualification of Joana Cudjoe, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central

The NDC said the disqualification of Joana Cudjoe was erroneous and disingenouous on the EC's part

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed an injunction application against the Electoral Commission (EC) restraining it from printing the parliamentary ballot sheets and notice of poll for the Amenfi Central constituency.

The injunction is in response to the EC’s disqualification of the party’s parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe.

The NDC says the disqualification of Joana Cudjoe is wrong and must be remedied.

Source: UGC

The EC had justified its action by citing an interlocutory injunction issued by the Sekondi High Court which restrained the EC from recognising Joana Cudjoe as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the December 7 elections.

The EC argued that till that interlocutory injunction has been lifted, it would be unable to recognise Joana Cudjoe as the parliamentary candidate.

The NDC’s injunction

The NDC in their suit said if the EC is allowed to proceed with the printing of ballots and other electoral processes, the Commission would infringe upon the rights of its candidate.

The NDC prayed the court to issue an order to restrain the EC from printing or distributing ballot materials for Amenfi Central until the legal issues leading to the disqualification of Joana Cudjoe are resolved.

NDC slams disqualification of Joana Cudjoe

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Head of Legal Affairs, Edudzie Tamakloe, said the Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify the party’s Amenfi Central Parliamentary candidate is mischievous and disingenuous.

He said the basis of the disqualification is startling as the EC was a party to the injunction suit filed at the Sekondi High Court and is very well aware of what transpired in court.

He told Citi FM that the EC which was a party to the suit had a representative alays present at court during proceedings about the said interlocutory injunction against the candidature of Joana Cudjoe.

He added that when the party annulled the contested party primary and rerun the same, the EC was present to supervise the election.

According to Edudzi Tamakloe, for the EC to then refer to the same injunction as reason for Joana Cudjoe’s disqualification is totally disingenuous.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh