The Ashantis have gone all out to make this year's Cape Coast Oguaa Fetu Afahye one for the books

The Ashantis left their capital Kumasi in more than 30 VIP buses and journeyed to Cape Coast to join the Orange Friday Carnival

The Asantehehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and some of his chiefs have already been in Cape Coast ahead of the festival

The ongoing Oguaa Fetu Afahye in Cape Coast may be a Fante festival, but the Ashantis are determined to own it this year.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the guest of honour at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye and in commemoration of his contribution to leadership and his meritorious service to Ghana, he was honoured with a Doctors of Law honoris causa by the University of Cape Coast.

The revellers left Kumasi early at dawn to join the Orange Friday carnival in Cape Coast.

Source: UGC

Over 30 VIP buses were loaded with revellers from Kumasi to Cape Coast to join their overlord in the celebrations.

Videos of the buses shared on social media show a long queue travelling from Kumasi to Cape Coast to partake in the Orange Friday carnival.

Meanwhile, chiefs and other high-ranking traditional officials of the Asantehene’s court are also attending the event, which promises to be the biggest Fetu Afahye in recent history.

Netizens react to video of buses

YEN.com.gh has collected some netizens' reactions who saw videos of the buses trooping into Cape Coast.

😇 @Datminame commented:

We are waiting for you. Piawww Asante y3 Oman ampa 💛🖤💚🫡

kingsley abankwa @KAbankwa commented:

Asante y3 Oman piawwwww God bless Asanteman

Mcarthy @Paa2four commented:

I pity the Accra Kumasi travellers this weekend. Dem go dey queue inside for hours. Safe trip to Cape Coast m'adehyeɛ

Fadwenpa_Nanti @FadwenpaN80463 commented:

Chale something is doing me 😂😂😂 Ghana born by mistake Asante Nii by Divine Grace and Mercy

Linkup_gh 🇬🇭 @gh_linkup commented:

Naaa the Ashanti mean business chale This is huge

Kofi Sarpong @stephen_ksarp commented:

One thing I’ve seen about Sikadwa is that, he makes people big either you’re against him or for him he’ll do you good. Sikadwa Tease💛🖤💚

Otumfuo receives keys to Cape Coast

Omanhene of the Oguaa traditional area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta, has presented the keys to the City of Cape Coast to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This symbolic gesture aims to strengthen the bond between the Ashantis and the people of Cape Coast.

During the presentation, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta told the Asantehene that Cape Coast was his second home and that he could visit anytime.

Asantehene, humbled by the gesture, received the keys from the Oguaamanhene and handed them over to his servants.

Oguaa Paramount chief recounts encounter with gods

YEN.com.gh reported that the Oguaa Paramount Chief, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, has narrated how the 77 gods visited him one night.

He said the spirits had woken him up because they were angry about how he had neglected their shrine.

He said he had to beg for forgiveness and quickly go and mend it the next day to appease the 77 Oguaa gods.

Source: YEN.com.gh