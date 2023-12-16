One person has been reported dead after a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi involving a VIP bus

The road crash occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am and left other persons with injuries

UTV reported that the accident occurred at Amanase, close to Suhum in the Eastern Region, where the bus was travelling from Kumasi to Accra

One person is feared dead after a road crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway that left a VIP bus mangled.

The road crash, which left others injured, occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am.

UTV reported that the accident occuredat Amanase, close to Suhum in the Eastern region.

The bus in the crash was travelling from Kumasi to Accra when the crash occurred.

According to some eyewitnesses, the VIP Granbird failed brakes, therefore crashing into a vehicle that was said to be transporting wood and turning ahead of it.

The UTV report also said that the deceased in the collision, who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

The report added that other patients who sustained minor injuries have also received care and been released.

Ten feared dead in Ho crash

Multiple people died after a road crash at the bottom of a hill at Ho in the Volta Region.

The crash occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, when a minibus travelling towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck ascending the hill.

Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a break failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision.

Truck crashes into Suame Police Headquarters

A woman was killed, and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Witness reports indicated that the truck had a brake pad malfunction, leading to the incident.

Police officer and SHS student die in road crash

A police officer and an SHS student died in a road crash involving a tanker truck and a motorcycle.

The road crash occurred along the Kumasi-Accra highway near Suhum on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The crash happened because the truck driver was racing with another tanker truck.

