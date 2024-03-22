Road Safety Authority Stresses That Okadas Remain Unlawful Amid Mahama Promise

The Road Safety Authority Director-General has stressed that okada operations remain unlawful in Ghana

Okadas operate as commercial transport motorbikes despite being banned by Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has pledged to introduce electric motorbikes into the okada space

The Road Safety Authority maintains that okada operations remain unlawful in the wake of the promise by former President John Mahama to revamp and regularise Okada operations.

The Director-General of the authority, David Osafo Adonteng, said until the law changes, okadas, which are commercial transport motorbikes, would be treated as unlawful.

Okadas are considered illegal in Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

Motorbikes can only be used commercially for delivery or courier services.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign, Adonteng said the law could change on the matter.

“If someone says he will regularize their activities or I will accept, let us get there but for now, we are enforcing what has been provided by the Road Traffic Regulations LI 2180.”

He also said the authority had been engaging some okada riders to ensure they use roads safely to cut down on motorbike fatalities.

"...we have seen some significant reductions in terms of their contribution to the fatalities stock.”

Mahama reiterates pledge to okada riders

Mahama reiterated his commitment to regularising the operations of ‘okada’ riders if he becomes President.

Mahama also promised to introduce electric motorbikes into the Okada space.

At Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Mahama said the okada riders would be trained and registered.

He also argued in favour of using electric bikes because they consume less power and are better options when compared to fuel.

His main rival in the presidential race, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has already spoken of using electric vehicles for public transport.

