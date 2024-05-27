The court has dismissed Nana Oye Bampoe Addo's $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against Tony Lithur, her ex-husband

Addo had sued her ex-husband for defamation, accusing him of tarnishing her image during the divorce

Addo was demanding general damages of $500,000 and further exemplary damages of $1 million

The High Court in Accra has dismissed Nana Oye Bampoe Addo's defamation lawsuit against Tony Lithur, her ex-husband.

The court said there was no justification for the former gender minister's $1.5 million defamation suit.

The judge said no action of defamation can be found in the allegations made against Lithur, according to reports from Starr News.

Lithur filed on May 2, 2018, to end their marriage. Addo contends that Lithur’s divorce petition contained lies, embarrassing her in the public eye.

Addo was described as an irresponsible mother, adulterous, cruel and violent person in the divorce petition.

A cost of GH¢5,000 was awarded against Addo after Lithur's lawyers had requested GH¢20,000.

Suggestion of infidelity

In Lithur's petition, he claimed Nana Oye has been receiving calls at odd hours that last longer than ordinary calls.

He claimed that the calls had initially been from Samuel Cudjoe, but later, another man known as James Yankah, whom he described as Nana Oye's 'childhood sweetheart', also started calling her at such times.

Lithur claimed that his wife invited Samuel Cudjoe to their house while he travelled abroad.

After he returned, he was told that the two were seen in a compromising position after they had dined together and alone.

The incident, he said, was common knowledge in their household.

