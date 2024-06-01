Freemasons from Liberia have named Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Liberia

This would make the Asantehene the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodges of Liberia and Ghana

The Asantehene said he would use this opportunity to bridge the gap between the two nations and build a stronger fellowship

Liberian Freemasons have honoured Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with the prized title of Most Worshipful Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Liberia.

The honour was conferred during the special communication of the Grand Lodge of Ghana in Kumasi during the marking of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Asantehene’s reign on the Golden Stool and his 25th anniversary as a Freemason.

The Asantehene is now the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodges of Ghana and Liberia.

The conferring was done by the Most Worshipful Brother Anthony W. Deline, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Liberia.

Deline speaking at the ceremony expressed gratitude to the Asantehene and the Grand Lodge of Ghana for their hospitality.

He congratulated the Asantehene for his achievements as overlord of the Asante kingdom and in his role as grand patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

In his response, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed immense gratitude at the honour done him.

He dedicated the honour to the Grand Lodge of Ghana and assured Freemasosn of both countries that he would continue to be a strong advocate for freemasonry in both countries.

He stated that he would work hard in his new capacity to strengthen the bond between the two grand lodges and other grand lodges across the world.

He also praised the Ghana Grand Lodge for its dedication to humanitarian acts of service and their role in nation building.

Otumfuo says he has no regrets about joining Freemasonry

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said he has no regrets about his 25-year membership in Freemasonry.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Grand Patron of the Freemasons' Grand Lodge of Ghana, and he believes the lodge can be immensely beneficial to Ghana.

Despite some earlier doubts, he said he has been satisfied with his time as a Freemason.

Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to Ghana.

He is also hopeful about the Grand Lodge's future growth and improved dedication from members.

Otumfuo advocates for female lodges

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the Grand Lodge of Ghana to create lodges for women interested in joining the Freemason.

He said the Grand Lodge of Ghana should begin considering an inclusive policy that would see women interested in the craft join.

He noted that the positive impact of Freemasonry on men should be extended to women.

