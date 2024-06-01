Attorney General Godfred Dame has opposed Richard Jakpa’s attempt to have charges against him dismissed

Dame described Jakpa’s application as a deceptive attempt to halt his prosecution in the financial loss case

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister

Dame feels Jakpa has not presented valid grounds to justify the dismissal of the charges against him.

In his rebuttal, he also described Jakpa’s move as deceptive and desperate attempt to halt his prosecution in the financial loss case.

Jakpa’s legal team requested that the charges against him be dropped or, alternatively, that the proceedings be halted.

In his statement, Jakpa claimed that Dame had multiple interactions with him, during which he was promised an aquital.

Jakpa further alleges that Dame informed him that his inclusion in the prosecution was to mask the real intent behind the trial.

He asserts that Dame initiated the action due to pressure from President Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to persecute Cassiel Ato Forson, the then-ranking member for finance and now the Minority Leader.

This comes as Dame faces intense criticism after the National Democratic Congress released a 16-minute recording as proof Dame allegedly tried to fabricate evidence against Forson in the ambulance case.

Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

