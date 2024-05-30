Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye has strongly criticised politicians in Ghana

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye has strongly criticised politicians for the continued downturn of governance in Ghana.

Nyamekye is worried that the actions of the political class would soon lead to criminals leading the country because of the montetisation of politics.

"The monetisation of what we call democracy is dangerous," he warned during an engagement with MPs and some politicians.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin were in the audience for Nyamekye's address.

He stressed the importance of ensuring democracy works for the people of Ghana.

Nyamakeye feels politicians have been tricking Ghanaians with meagre vote-buying gestures.

"How can you deceive people just by buying a cutlass for them, and you pride yourself on it? What a shame."

Nyamekye's comments come after Archbishop of Action Chapel International Nicholas Duncan-Williams warned politicians against taking citizens for granted.

He said Ghanaians are not gentle and should not be toyed withto avoidy political instability following the December 7 polls.

He stressed that political leaders should prioritise fairness and peace during the 2024 election and shun a campaign of insults and character assassination.

Bawumia to incentivise churches

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to incentivise churches to undertake more developmental projects if he becomes president.

He said recent calls to tax churches are misplaced and would not be countenanced in his future government.

He stated that those who call for the taxation of churches are oblivious to the many developmental projects that churches in Ghana have undertaken and are undertaking.

He touted the church as Ghana's largest local developmental partner at par with foreign donors.

