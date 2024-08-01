President Akufo-Addo has appointed new governing boards for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and three other state-owned media outlets

The appointments were in accordance to Article 168 of the Constitution and Section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act 1993 (Act 449)

The three other state media outlets are the Ghana News Agency, the Graphic Communications Group Limited and the New Times Corporation

President Akufo-Addo has constituted new boards for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and three other state media outlets.

The appointments were made under Article 168 of the Constitution and Section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act 1993 (Act 449).

The National Media Commission, in consultation with the president, appointed the governing boards of the public corporations managing the state-owned media.

The membership of the governing boards of the state-owned media are as follows:

Graphic Communications Group Limited

Ebenezer Asante Sefa – Chair Yaw D Oppong Kyei-Brobbey Ishaq Roderick Emil Larsen Reindorf Prof Kofi Afranie Nana Ama Poku Gilbert Tietaah Juliet Amoah Managing Director

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Samuel Kojo Intsiaba – Chair Tanoh Debrah Francis Dadzie Peter Djakwah Ama Serwa N-T Thomas Broni Adjei Afriyie Nketia Raymond Kumah Acquah Director General

Ghana News Agency

Nana Gyan Apenteng – Chair Alexander Mawusi Kofi Buadi Nana Sefa Twum Ivy Hoetu Kwasi Adu-Mante Rev Helena Opoku Sarkodie Emmanuel Ahene-Affoh General Manager

New Times Corporation

Kwamina Quansah Aidoo – Chair Kwesi Adjei Kersi Theresa Larteley Adu Ambassador Lawrence Roland Satuh Charity Binka Julio De-Medeiros Esq. Samuel S Sarfo Abdul Moomin Gbana Managing Director

Akufo-Addo dissolves GRA board

The Ghana Revenue Authority's board has been dissolved, and President Akufo-Addo is set to announce a new one.

No reason has been given for the dissolution.

Citi News reported that there have been some disagreements within the old board.

The move comes days after the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, accused GRA of harassing businesses for taxes due to unrealistic targets.

Dr Anthony Oteng-Gyasi was the chairman of the most recent board.

There are also concerns that the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev Amishaddai Owusu Amoah, may also be relieved of his duty.

These changes come as the Electricity Company of Ghana saw its board chair, Keli Gadzekpo, leave office.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Deputy Energy Minister Herbert Krapa as the new board chair, who has since been replaced by the majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Joe Ghartey appointed board chair of GRA

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has constituted a new board for the Ghana Revenue Authority after dissolving the previous one.

The former Railway Minister Joe Ghartey has been named the new board chair.

The new board has been tasked to, among other things, ensure that the GRA improves its revenue mobilisation programme.

