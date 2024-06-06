Traditional authorities in Gomoa East have blamed the contractor's refusal to pour libation to the river gods for the floods that have submerged Gomoa Mampong

The floods have affected about 250 homes in Gomoa Mampong, displacing residents who have taken refuge in a local church

The National Disaster Management Organisation has been working to bring relief to affected persons

The traditional authorities in Gomoa East have blamed the contractor's refusal to pour libation to the river gods for the floods that have submerged Gomoa Mampong and destroyed a bridge at Gomoa Okyereko.

According to the Gomoa East District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Robert Hackman, the contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway project blocked the main bridge over the Ayensu River in the district on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The Okyereko section of the Accra-Cape Coast road has been rendered impassable.

He wanted to divert the river's waters to build a modern structure capable of effectively containing the river’s water volume and redirecting it into the channel after the work.

Residents of the area had reportedly warned him to pour libation to the river gods before proceeding with the redirection, but their advice had been brushed aside.

According to Mr Hackman, the contractor joined three rivers and directed them into one channel.

Residents and traditional leaders in the area say the three rivers do not like each other; thus, joining them caused a conflict that resulted in massive floods.

He said the situation was considered peculiar because there had been no rainfall in Gomoa East in the past three days.

Blocking bridge not responsible for flood

The NADMO Director said that upon a visit to the site, it was clear that the bridge blocked by the contractor was not responsible for the floods.

At the time of the interview, the traditional leaders and the town’s chief priest had arrived at the site to pour libations to appease the gods.

Meanwhile, the contractor has been directed to unblock the bridge he blocked so that the excess water can flow through.

The Ayensu River is one of the largest rivers in the Central Region.

It flows from the Eastern Region and crosses the Accra-Cape Coast Highway at Gomoa OKyereko into the sea.

Gomoa Okyereko bridge caves in

YEN.com.gh reported that the Gomoa Okyereko section of the Accra-Cape Coast highway has caved in after the Ayensu River overflowed its bank, flooding the area and submerging several farmlands and households.

Stranded residents at Gomoa Mampong have sought shelter in a local church, while drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

Citi News reported that the diversion also caused the flooding of over 150 houses on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

