The Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital has been accused of dumping an elderly woman in a bush to die

The elderly woman reportedly died on June 10, 2024, after a week of abandonment at the roadside near a bush

Photos and videos shared from where she was abandoned showed a woman with a cast on both legs

The Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in the Central Region has been accused of dumping an accident victim in a bush on the outskirts of Gomoa Ojobi.

The victim, an elderly woman who eventually died, was reportedly suffering from dementia or some mental illness.

Graphic Online reported that the reports have led to a meeting at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

There have been calls for a probe and sanctions for the staff responsible.

The elderly woman reportedly died on June 10, 2024, after a week of abandonment at the roadside near a bush.

Photos and videos shared from where she was abandoned show a woman with a cast on both legs, lying down with a wheelchair by her side.

Some eyewitnesses have alleged they saw staff from the Ambulance Service removing the said old woman from an ambulance and dumping her by the roadside.

During her admission, the elderly woman could only indicate that she was from Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The hospital has yet to comment officially on the incident.

Mother who abandoned baby in bush at Bole arrested

A mother who abandoned her baby in a bush in the Bole District of the Savannah Region reported herself to the police.

Joyce Kwabena, the mother, and the baby's father made their way to the police station on November 6, 2023.

Joyce was detained by the Bole police pending investigations into her claim that she abandoned the baby.

The baby has been receiving care at the Bole District Hospital since it was found abandoned on the Bole CEPS barrier on the Bole to Techiman road on October 27, 2023.

Joyce claimed she abandoned the baby because she thought it was dead after she delivered it.

Brave policeman in Tema hailed for arresting hit-and-run driver

YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer was commended for his bravery after arresting a hit-and-run driver following a hot chase.

The incident occurred when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the driver attempted to flee the scene.

Onlookers have widely praised the officer’s swift response, with many praising him as a hero.

Source: YEN.com.gh