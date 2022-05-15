The Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have proposed increments in tariffs

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it's consulting with the companies to determine the need for tariffs adjustments

The Commission will meet with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, the TUC, and engage the public on the proposed tariffs

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is expected to make public new utility tariffs by July 1, 2022, Joy News reports.

It follows proposals submitted by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for an increment in tariffs.

The PURC is in talks with the companies to determine the need for tariff adjustments.

PURC at consultation stage

The Acting Director, Research and Corporate Affairs at the PURC, Dr Eric Obutey, told Joy News that in the coming weeks, the establishment will be meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, as well as the TUC.

''For now, we are about to finish the stakeholder consultations,'' he said, according to Joy News.

Dr Obutey further mentioned that the PURC will also have a hearing to receive the concerns of the public on the increments that ECG and GWCL are proposing.

''The Commission is looking at the first of July to come up with adjustment in tariffs,'' he said.

Dr Obutey said the PURC will be having these stakeholder engagements and public hearings between now and the middle of June.

ECG and GWCL proposed tariffs

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana is demanding a 148% increase in tariff.

The proposal from the power distributor, submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), wants the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022.

The company proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).

For the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), the establishment is demanding a 334% increase in tariff.

The GWCL in its proposal said over the years, the approved tariffs have not been fully cost-reflective.

