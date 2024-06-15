The Medical Director of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital has been suspended after staff were accused of dumping an elderly woman in a bush to die

The Medical Director of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital has been suspended amid an investigation into claims its staff dumped an accident victim in a bush on the outskirts of Gomoa Ojobi.

A letter from the Ghana Health Service indicated that the suspension ensured a credible investigation into the accusations.

The woman reportedly died on June 10

The service assured that the appropriate action would be taken at the end of the enquiry to ensure that any persons connected with the incident were sanctioned.

It also described the incident as disturbing and has urged the general public to be patient as investigations continue.

The elderly woman who was abandoned reportedly died on June 10, 2024, after a week of abandonment at the roadside near a bush.

The accusations went viral on social media, prompting the service's intervention.

Photos and videos shared from where she was abandoned show a woman with a cast on both legs, lying down with a wheelchair by her side.

Some eyewitnesses have alleged they saw staff from the Ambulance Service removing the said old woman from an ambulance and dumping her by the roadside.

During her admission, the elderly woman could only indicate that she was from Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The hospital has yet to comment officially on the incident.

