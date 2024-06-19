The Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, has been summoned by Parliament to give a briefing on the murders in Bole and Wa and what his ministry is doing to quell it

This follows the murders of at least five people in the communities in what is believed to be a serial killing targeting watchmen

MP for Bole, Yussif Sulemana, said the situation has led to residents in his community self-imposing a curfew

Parliament has summoned the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, to come and brief the house on measures being taken by his outfit to address the recent spate of serial killings in Bole and Wa in the Upper West Region.

The directive, given by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, was in response to concerns raised by the Member of Parliament for Bole constituency, Yusif Sulemana, concerning the recent murders of private security personnel in the area.

Henry Quartey has been summoned to brief the house on what his ministry is doing to stop the murders.

He noted that between the months of May and June, three people in the Bole constituency have been killed under strange circumstances.

Two others have also suffered a similar fate in Wa.

In what he describes as a serial killing, Yusif Sulemana said the murders have left residents in Bole and Wa in fear and panic.

He noted that residents are now living under self-imposed curfews and this is affecting the livelihood of the communities.

He noted that while the Interior Minister has tried to address the situation by deploying more police officers to the area, it has done little to alleviate the fear and panic residents are experiencing.

He said the minister must do more to capture those involved in the heinous act and bring calm to the town.

The minister is to appear before the house on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Inadequate police personnel in Bole

Yusif Sulemana also revealed that Bole was experiencing an exodus of police officers from the area to other towns and cities across the country.

He stated that during a visit by the former president, John Dramani Mahama, to the police station in the town, they had discovered that several police officers had either left the town on transfer or were about to leave.

He said a police population of 71 in 2021 has fallen to about 50 in 2024, and the number is likely to decrease even further by the end of the year.

He has urged the Interior Minister to give an update on the number of police personnel permanently posted to Bole and what his office is doing to increase their numbers for enhanced security.

Police service deploy team to Bole to investigate murders

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has deployed a team of experts to Bole in the Savannah Region to help unravel three mysterious deaths.

The special team includes a crime scene management team, forensic experts and intelligence officers.

Police said in a statement that patrols have been intensified, with more operational officers deployed to the town.

