Three racoons were found in a container shipped to Ghana at the Tema port, surprising many

The men who found the racoons called a couple of news outlets, including UTV and Angel TV

An official with the Veterinary Services Directorate outlined possible safety protocols to YEN.com.gh

Three racoons were found in a container shipped to Ghana at the Tema port.

The people who discovered the racoons called a couple of news outlets, including UTV.

The racoons were not harmed by the men who found them. Source: UTV

Source: Twitter

The people appealed to the government to intervene in the case of three raccoons because they were concerned with the raccoon's welfare.

"We don’t know the food they eat or how they will fare," one person told the media.

Some noted that they had not seen this kind of animal before, while others expressed some amusement at the situation.

"We are happy it is here. We don’t kill animals by heart,” one man noted.

Videos from UTV showed that some people had tried feeding the raccoons garden eggs.

Dr Theophilus Odoom, the head of labs at the Accra Veterinary Services Directorate, posited that the raccoons were probably looking for a warm place when they ended up in the container.

He told YEN.com.gh that he expects the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to assess the situation and ensure the health of the racoons.

"They [raccoons] can also be one of the wild animals with rabies. What we usually do is that we liaise with our colleague vets in the zoo and we can keep them as captive animals for quarantine processes."

A raccoon, known for also hunting snakes, has been discovered at the port before. In 2019, it was discovered in a car shipped to Ghana.

Teen boy conquers massive 14-foot python in sugarcane farm

YEN.com.gh reported that a 14-year-old was praised for killing a giant python in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality.

The boy drew admiration because the snake has long tormented residents in the farming community.

Junior stumbled upon the python in his brother's trap as he was en route to harvest sugarcane for his pigs.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh